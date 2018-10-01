Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Struggles in season finale

Ray allowed two runs on five hits and four walks across four innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Padres. He struck out eight.

Ray allowed a constant stream of baserunners in this one, with the first run against him coming on a solo home run in the second inning. He settled down just a bit until he came back out for the fifth, but he allowed hits to the first three batters and was chased from the game after another run came around. After a dreadful start to the season, Ray finished on a much better note by allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his final eight starts to bring his ERA to 3.93. He also posted another strong 12.0 K/9 and is eligible for arbitration this winter.