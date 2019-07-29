Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Takes loss despite solid outing

Ray (9-7) was saddled with the loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out 11 over six innings Sunday against the Marlins.

Ray was bitten by the long ball in this one, as two of his three runs allowed came on home runs. Despite turning in a quality start, he was saddled with the loss. The 27-year-old lefty now owns a 3.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 173:58 K:BB over 129 innings this season.