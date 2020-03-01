Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws B game

Ray allowed three hits and struck out six over 2.1 scoreless innings in "B" game against a Japanese college team Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Instead of having him throw against the division rival Dodgers, the Diamondbacks moved Ray to the back fields to continue his spring progression. The left-hander is up to 44 pitches after two spring starts and has spun four scoreless innings after adjusting his mechanics during the offseason. He's currently pegged as Arizona's No. 2 starter behind ace Madison Bumgarner, although the Diamondbacks may want to break up the two consecutive lefties in the rotation.