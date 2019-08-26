Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws five scoreless in win

Ray (11-7) pitched five shutout frames while allowing three hits with four walks and six strikeouts to earn a victory against the Brewers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was very sharp in his first start returning from a back injury, which knocked him out almost a couple of weeks. Dating back to before the injury, he's yielded just three runs in his last 13 innings. Ray hasn't lost this month and owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP with 193 strikeouts in 147 innings this season. He is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at home against the Dodgers.