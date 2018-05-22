Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws from 100 feet Monday

Ray (oblique) played catch from approximately 100 feet Monday, Jim Hoehn of MLB.com reports.

It only amounts to a marginal step forward for Ray, who had been throwing from 90 feet as recently as a week ago. While manager Torey Lovullo noted that Ray's long-toss session went well, the lefty will likely need to progress to mound work before the Diamondbacks have a clearer idea of when he might be able to return from the 10-day disabled list.