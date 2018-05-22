Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws from 100 feet Monday
Ray (oblique) played catch from approximately 100 feet Monday, Jim Hoehn of MLB.com reports.
It only amounts to a marginal step forward for Ray, who had been throwing from 90 feet as recently as a week ago. While manager Torey Lovullo noted that Ray's long-toss session went well, the lefty will likely need to progress to mound work before the Diamondbacks have a clearer idea of when he might be able to return from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Ups throwing distance to 90 feet•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw bullpen session soon•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Back to throwing Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Completes pool workout•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Dealing with Grade 2 strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: To DL with oblique strain•
-
Any hope for these eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...