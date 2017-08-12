Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws simulated game Saturday, nearing rehab assignment

Ray (concussion) went through a simulated game Saturday and his next step will likely be a rehab start, Jack Magruder of FanRag Sports reports. "He looked exactly like Robbie Ray," said manager Torey Lovullo after Ray's session.

The left-hander has been working his way back after being struck in the head by a comebacker in late July. Ray reportedly threw roughly 50 pitches during Saturday's sim game, and his performance was apparently encouraging enough to where he could be ready to set out on a rehab assignment soon.