Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: To DL with oblique strain

Ray (oblique) was placed on the disabled list Monday.

It was expected that Ray would need to head to the disabled list after suffering an oblique strain Sunday against the Nationals, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. It's unclear how long Ray will be on the shelf, but he's bound to miss at least one turn through the rotation now that he's on the DL. In a corresponding move, Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno.