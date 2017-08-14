Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: To make rehab start Thursday
Ray (concussion) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Visalia on Thursday, Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Ray had a successful simulated game on Saturday and will be taking the ball on normal rest when he makes his rehab appearance. If all goes well on Thursday, expect that to be his only rehab appearance, with a return to the majors possible at some point during next week's series against the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Throws simulated game Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Could throw simulated game Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: May require rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Set for mound session Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Unlikely to return early in week•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...