Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: To make rehab start Thursday

Ray (concussion) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Visalia on Thursday, Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Ray had a successful simulated game on Saturday and will be taking the ball on normal rest when he makes his rehab appearance. If all goes well on Thursday, expect that to be his only rehab appearance, with a return to the majors possible at some point during next week's series against the Mets.

