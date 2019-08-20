Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Tosses side session

Ray (back) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Ray was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to back spasms, though he felt good during Tuesday's bullpen session and appears to be in line for a quick return. His next step figures to be either a simulated game or another side session.

