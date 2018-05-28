Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Trending toward mid-June return

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen acknowledged Friday that Ray (oblique) is likely "on a similar timeframe" as Shelby Miller (elbow) to return from the disabled list, meaning Ray may not be activated until around mid-June, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ray has been sidelined since April 29 with a right oblique strain and remains limited to throwing off flat ground as he nears the one-month mark in his rehab process. Because Ray hasn't been completely idle since landing on the DL, Hazen expressed confidence that the lefty could take on "more of an accelerated pitch count" once he's ready to face hitters, but Ray will first have to complete at least one or two bullpen sessions before that happens. With Ray and Miller both trending toward mid-June return dates, Matt Koch and Clay Buchholz should both remain in the rotation for at least two more turns before the Diamondbacks are forced to alter their starting staff.