Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Unlikely to return early in week

Manager Torey Lovullo said that Ray (concussion) is unlikely to be activated from the 7-day disabled list in time to start during the Diamondbacks' three-game series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.

It's possible that Ray could be ready to pitch in the subsequent series with the Cubs over the weekend, but with Luvullo stressing that the Diamondbacks aren't eager to rush the left-hander back from the concussion, fantasy owners probably shouldn't count on Ray returning this week. Anthony Banda replaced Ray in the rotation Friday against the Giants, picking up his first MLB win while tossing six innings of one-run ball. He would line up for his start during the Cubs series, assuming Ray remains sidelined.