Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Ups throwing distance to 90 feet

Ray (oblique) increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet Monday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo observed Ray's throwing session and noted that the lefty said he "felt good" afterward. The Diamondbacks are hopeful that Ray will be able to resume throwing off a mound in the near future, which would leave open the possibility for him to come off the 10-day disabled list before the end of the month.