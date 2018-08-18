Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Walks five Padres

Ray didn't factor into the decision against San Diego on Friday, giving up three earned runs on two hits over 4.1 innings, striking out three and walking five in Arizona's 9-4 victory.

Ray struggled with his command in issuing the five free passes in this contest, something that has been a theme for him for much of the season and he's now walked at least four in three of his last four starts. He's shown flashes of the form that saw him post a 2.89 ERA over 28 starts last season, but Ray just can't seem to find a consistent rhythm in 2018, as he's sporting a 4.91 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP through 80.2 innings.