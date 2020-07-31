Ray (0-2) was charged with the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, surrendering five runs on five hits and six walks with four strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Ray struggled with his command from the start, issuing a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts, who soon scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Turner. The 28-year-old then gave up a two-run homer to AJ Pollock. The second inning brought more trouble in the form of a leadoff home run by Corey Seager, who eventually became Ray's final batter in the fifth after knocking in an RBI groundout. The six walks were a career-high for Ray. He'll look to straighten things out on Wednesday against Houston.