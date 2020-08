Ray allowed one run on six walks across five innings Sunday, striking out four in the win over San Diego. He did not factor in the decision.

Ray was lifted from the game after throwing just 45-of-95 pitches for strikes despite holding the Padres without a hit. Through 22 innings this season, the 28-year-old lefty owns a brutal 27:20 K:BB. He'll carry an 8.59 ERA into Friday's start in San Francisco.