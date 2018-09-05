Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Whiffs 10 in win
Ray (5-2) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against two hits and two walks en route to picking up the win Tuesday against the Padres.
Ray was dominant, striking out the first four batters he faced while allowing just one runner to get beyond first base all night. The double-digit punchouts are his most since fanning 11 on April 24, and it's the first time since July that the southpaw has been able to make it through six full innings. He'll take a 4.25 ERA and 12.0 K/9 into Sunday's tilt against the Braves.
