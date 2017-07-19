Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Whiffs just four, but defeats Reds handily

Ray (9-4) allowed two runs over six innings in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He struck out four while giving up four hits and three walks.

This marks Ray's second-lowest strikeout total of the season, and it bizarrely comes on the heels of a season-high 13-whiff effort against the Dodgers. Nonetheless, he's been one of the best starters in fantasy all year long, with that 2.97 ERA and those 145 strikeouts in 112 innings particularly standing out. Ray does still walk a few too many batters -- in fact, with 55 bases on balls, he's doing so at the highest rate of his career -- and the numbers suggest a bit of ERA regression to come, but he'll still be a terrifically valuable fantasy starter down the stretch.