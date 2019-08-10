Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Whiffs seven in no-decision

Ray did not factor into the decision during Friday's win at Dodger Stadium, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Ray produced a quality start against the Dodgers but unfortunately his offense failed to provide any run support until after he left the game. His only damage came from a sacrifice fly by A.J. Pollack and an RBI double by Will Smith. Despite the solid outing, Ray remains winless (0-2) against the Dodgers this year. The 27-year-old and his 3.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 185:61 K:BB face imminent danger with a start against the Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.