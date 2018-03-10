Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Whiffs six in spring start
Ray surrendered one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters across 3.1 innings Friday in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.
Ray was lights out through three innings and threw 24 of his 33 pitches for strikes, with his lone mistake coming on his final pitch of the afternoon, when Paulo Orlando connected on a solo home run. The outing represents a dramatic step forward for Ray after he failed to escape the first inning and was charged with five earned runs in his second start of the spring March 3 against the Dodgers. Per Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com, Ray credited his between-starts bullpen session for getting the timing of his pitches back on track Friday, and he's hopeful to carry that form into the regular season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Humidor announced for Chase Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Settles at $3.95 million•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Blasted in Game 2 start•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Gives up run in relief in wild-card win•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Pulled early in finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Slated for shorter outing Sunday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.