Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Works four innings Thursday

Ray allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over four innings in Thursday's spring game against the Rangers.

Ray had a third straight strong start, including a "B" game against a college team, and has allowed just one run in eight spring innings. He talked about his new mechanics at the start of camp, referencing an arm adjustment designed to keep him in the zone more consistently, and the lefty has walked just two batters in three outings.

