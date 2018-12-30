Scott was traded from the Reds to the Diamondbacks on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Scott was designated for assignment just a few days earlier, so perhaps he'll have a better shot at making the 40-man roster in Arizona. He appeared in nine games for the Red Sox in 2018, allowing six runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out eight over 6.2 frames as a reliever.

More News
Our Latest Stories