Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Agrees to minor-league deal with Arizona

De La Rosa (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

De La Rosa was recently released by Arizona on Sept. 1 in order to free up a 40-man roster spot, but will rejoin the organization heading into the 2018 campaign. But the right-hander is unlikely to see any time on the mound this upcoming season after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- for the second time -- in late August. As of now, expect that De La Rosa will miss the entire season, but there should be a more concise timetable by the spring training.