Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Next rehab appearance to come Wednesday

De La Rosa (shoulder) will make his fourth rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Reno, the Associated Press reports.

It will be the fourth rehab appearance for De La Rosa, who served up three runs (two earned) over an inning of relief in his previous outing Saturday. If De La Rosa is able to turn in a better performance Wednesday, he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the Diamondbacks' weekend series with the Cardinals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast