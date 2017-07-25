Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Next rehab appearance to come Wednesday

De La Rosa (shoulder) will make his fourth rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Reno, the Associated Press reports.

It will be the fourth rehab appearance for De La Rosa, who served up three runs (two earned) over an inning of relief in his previous outing Saturday. If De La Rosa is able to turn in a better performance Wednesday, he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the Diamondbacks' weekend series with the Cardinals.