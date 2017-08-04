Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Optioned to Triple-A
De La Rosa was sent down to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
With Anthony Banda coming up for Friday's start, De La Rosa will take his place in Reno. The reliever has appeared in just nine games for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 7.2 innings. It seems likely that De La Rosa will return to the big-league bullpen in the near future.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Reinstated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Next rehab appearance to come Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Still waiting on third rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Will make rehab appearance Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Heads to DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Takes loss after surrendering three-run homer•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...