Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Optioned to Triple-A

De La Rosa was sent down to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

With Anthony Banda coming up for Friday's start, De La Rosa will take his place in Reno. The reliever has appeared in just nine games for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 7.2 innings. It seems likely that De La Rosa will return to the big-league bullpen in the near future.