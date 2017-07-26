Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Reinstated from DL
De La Rosa was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
The right-handed reliever was slated to make a final rehab appearance Wednesday, but the team elected to have him return a tad earlier than expected. After missing the better part of July while recovering from shoulder inflammation, De La Rosa will likely slot back in as a middle-reliever in the Arizona bullpen, where he posted a 5.40 ERA over just five innings before being sidelined.
