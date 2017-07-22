Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Still waiting on third rehab appearance

De La Rosa (shoulder), who has made two rehab appearances at Triple-A Reno since landing on the 10-day disabled list July 6, didn't pitch for the minor-league affiliate Friday as expected.

With rain falling Friday in Colorado Springs, Reno's game Friday was called following the top of the eighth inning, which may have explained why the left-hander went unused. There's been no indication that De La Rosa experienced any sort of setback with his shoulder, so the expectation is that he'll pitch for Reno at some point this weekend before potentially returning from the disabled list thereafter.