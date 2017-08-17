Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Will undergo second TJS
De La Rosa will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.
The right-hander first underwent the procedure in 2011. De La Rosa has fleetingly provided fantasy intrigue for his strikeout ability, but he's had trouble limiting walks and -- more pertinently -- staying healthy. This surgery will occur late enough in this season to wonder whether he'll pitch at all in the 2018 season, so perhaps he's best left for deep fantasy consideration in 2019. For what team he'll pitch may be a different matter.
