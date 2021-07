The Diamondbacks have selected Bliss with the 42nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 5-foot-9, 165-pound middle infielder out of Auburn University, Bliss spent time at both second base and shortstop in college, but may be a better second baseman in the long run due to questions about arm strength. Bliss strikes out infrequently and is mostly a contact hitter, though he did manage 15 home runs in 2021. He hit .365 with 45 RBI in 50 games this season for Auburn.