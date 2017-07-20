January, 20, is serving a 50-game suspension for testing positive for the banned stimulant Amphetamine, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.
He will be eligible to return to action for Missoula of the Pioneer League on Aug. 15. January hit 10 home runs with a .273/.376/.470 slash line and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 51 games last year for Missoula. That kind of power output from a teenage catching prospect is worth taking note of.
