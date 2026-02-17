Thompson said he addressed an issue of tipping pitches that impacted him early in 2025, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Thompson was uncharacteristically ineffective over the first 19 outings last season, leaving a May 19 appearance with a 7.50 ERA while allowing 2.0 home runs per nine innings. Once the side-armer discovered he was tipping pitches and addressed the issue, Thompson finished with a stretch of 29 games during which he posted a 1.16 ERA and did not allow a home run over 23.1 innings. The right-hander enters spring training as part of an unsettled bullpen without a closer and could pick up save opportunities on 2026. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo included Thompson along with Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald as potential closers.