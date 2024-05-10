Thompson allowed one hit, permitting two inherited runners to score, over a third of an inning in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Thompson was called on in a high-leverage spot in the bottom of the seventh inning and lost a battle with Spencer Steer, who fouled off a couple two-strike pitches and delivered a two-run single that knotted the game at 4-4. The blown save was the first of the season for Thompson, who has emerged as a late-game trusted arm for manager Torey Lovullo. The right-hander has a 1.20 ERA, allowing 10 hits and just two walks while striking out 11 over 15 innings.