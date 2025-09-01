default-cbs-image
Thompson (shoulder) threw an inning for Triple-A Reno on Friday and had normal velocity, MLB.com reports.

Friday's rehab outing was Thompson's second of the week, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated Saturday that the reliever is likely to be activated when rosters expand Monday. The right-hander has been unavailable for Arizona since early July.

