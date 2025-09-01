Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Has normal velocity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (shoulder) threw an inning for Triple-A Reno on Friday and had normal velocity, MLB.com reports.
Friday's rehab outing was Thompson's second of the week, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated Saturday that the reliever is likely to be activated when rosters expand Monday. The right-hander has been unavailable for Arizona since early July.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Next step TBD•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Scheduled for rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Throws sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Live batters next•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Begins throwing program•