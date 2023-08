Thompson (undisclosed) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com

Thompson saw some high-leverage work with the Rays between 2021 and 2022 but struggled earlier this year, posting a 6.11 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 17.2 innings over 18 relief appearances. He was on the injured list with an undisclosed issue before being released by Tampa Bay, and it's not yet clear whether he's back to full health.