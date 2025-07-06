Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Placed on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right scapular strain.
Thompson made his only appearance of July on Friday and delivered a scoreless frame against the Royals, which is presumably when he sustained the injury. The right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated shortly after the end of the All-Star break but is without an official timeline for his return.
