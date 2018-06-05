Diamondbacks' Ryan Weiss: Drafted by Dimaondbacks

The Diamondbacks have selected Weiss with the 129th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Opinions on Weiss apparently vary greatly, as he was ranked 159th on mlb.com's predraft ratings but 459th on Baseball America's list. The Diamondbacks liked him better than both outlets, so he figures to open his professional career as a starter. His main weapon is a low-90s fastball, and his changeup and curveball both have potential. His success will depend on how effective those pitches become, and Arizona is banking that he comes through.