X-rays taken on Nelson's forearm following Sunday's game came back negative, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. "It's just a bruise, we dodged a bullet," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Nelson took a comebacker off the forearm of his pitching arm and was removed after taking a warmup pitch. He said it felt good and wanted to stay in the game, but Lovullo exercised caution and removed the young hurler. Nelson lines up to pitch Friday, although those plans could change,