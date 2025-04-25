Nelson allowed one run on three hits and struck out five over 2.1 innings and picked up a blown save in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Nelson entered to open the seventh inning and cruised through his first two frames. Then, with the back end of the bullpen short-handed, the right-hander was asked to pitch a third inning for the save. Three hits later, the Rays tied it and Nelson was tagged with his first blown save of the season. The Diamondbacks are working without co-closer A.J. Puk (elbow), and a recent bout of fatigue influenced manager Torey Lovullo's decision to not use the other co-closer, Justin Martinez, on back-to-back days.