Nelson allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over one-plus innings in Saturday's spring game against Colorado. "I think the fastball felt good, fastball command felt good," Nelson told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "I threw some offspeed pitches I really liked, (but) I think there's still consistency with (offspeed pitches) that can be better."

Nelson gave up a pair of run-scoring doubles in the first inning, then was removed after he allowed the first two batters to reach base in the second. Those runners eventually came around to score while Eric Yardley was on the mound. Nelson is one of two leading candidates, along with Drey Jameson, to fill the fifth-starter job. Jameson allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings in a split-squad game against the Athletics.