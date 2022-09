Nelson will be called up from Triple-A Reno to start Monday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The team will afford its starters an extra day of rest this turn through the rotation and give Nelson a look at the major-league level. A second-round pick in 2019, Nelson flashed some impressive strikeout stuff at prior stops in the minors. His strikeouts are down this season, however, and his flyball tendencies have led to some home-run issues in the Pacific Coast League.