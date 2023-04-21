Nelson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks over five innings against the Padres. He struck out four.

Nelson struggled with his command and threw just 47 of his 85 pitches for strikes, and the five runs allowed Thursday are the most he's given up across his four starts this year. He now has a 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in 22 frames this season. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Royals at home in his next appearance.