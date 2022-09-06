Nelson (1-0) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he gave up four hits and struck out seven batters without issuing a walk.

Nelson wasn't overly impressive in the minors this season, posting a 5.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 128:47 K:BB over 136 innings across 26 Triple-A starts. He looked every part a major-leaguer in his big-league debut, however, holding the Padres to four hits and no runs. The rookie right-hander threw 61 of 87 pitches for strikes in an efficient seven frames. Given his impressive performance Monday, Nelson is likely to get another turn in what currently shapes up as a six-man rotation.