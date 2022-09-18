Nelson was removed from Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the sixth inning after being hit by a comebacker on his upper right arm, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nelson allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings to begin Sunday's matchup, but his start was cut short due to his injury. He threw a few warmup pitches and seemed to want to stay in Sunday's matchup, but he was ultimately removed. If he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to start at home against the Giants on Friday.