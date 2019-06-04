Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Goes 56th to Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks have selected Nelson with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Primarily a high-leverage reliever at Oregon, Nelson is expected to be developed as a starter initially in pro ball, but he will still likely end up in the bullpen long term. He has a skinny, 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame, and can touch triple digits with his fastball. However, that pitch is fairly straight, so it is more of a plus pitch than a 70- or 80-grade monster. At times, his plus slider was even more effective than his big fastball. His other secondary offerings are shaky, and he will likely pick one of his curveball or changeup to work on refining in hopes of developing a more well-rounded three-pitch arsenal. Nelson is a fringe-average strike thrower.
