Nelson allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking one over 1.2 innings in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Nelson, who is in the mix for the final spot in the rotation, had a second consecutive rocky outing to being the Cactus League, raising his spring ERA to 23.63 through 2.2 innings. It's wise for fantasy managers to recognize that pitchers are working on things during spring training, so results aren't primary. That's a point the right-hander made to Michael Reynolds of MLB.com, when discussing the two-run, first-inning home run Freddie Freeman hit on a changeup, a pitch Nelson wouldn't normally throw to a hitter like Freeman. "Sometimes my plan doesn't line up with how to attack these hitters [in spring training]," Nelson said. "I probably shouldn't have thrown that changeup in the zone, but I'm just trying to fill up the zone with all my pitches right now." Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is confident Nelson will settle in with more reps and innings.