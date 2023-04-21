Nelson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks over five innings against the Padres. He struck out four.
Nelson's five runs allowed were the most he's given up across his four starts this year. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Royals at home in his next appearance.
