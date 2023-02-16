Nelson (shoulder) is in the mix for the No. 5 starter job, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Nelson was shut down at the end of the 2022 with a right scapula injury, but at the time, the Diamondbacks did not expect the injury to impact him going forward. The right-hander had a nice three-start run in September before the injury ended his season, posting a 1.47 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 18.1 innings. His primary competition figures to come from Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry with top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt having an outside shot.