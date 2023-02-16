Nelson (shoulder) is in the mix for the No. 5 starter job, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Nelson was shut down at the end of the 2022 with a right scapula injury, but at the time, the Diamondbacks did not expect the injury to impact him going forward. The right-hander had a nice three-start run in September before the injury ended his season, posting a 1.47 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 18.1 innings. His primary competition figures to come from Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry with top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt having an outside shot.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Avoids serious damage•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Stymies Dodgers in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Awarded another start•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Dominant in big-league debut•