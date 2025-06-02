Nelson could rejoin the starting rotation if Corbin Burnes (elbow) misses starts, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Burnes was removed from Sunday's start with elbow discomfort and will undergo an MRI on Monday. If Burnes needs to miss time, the Diamondbacks are set up to deal with it. Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) is set to return and reclaim his spot in the rotation during an upcoming road trip. For potential replacements for Burnes, Ryne Nelson, who had filled in for Rodriguez and was recently moved back to the bullpen, is one option. Another is Cristian Mena, a minor league starter that was called up Sunday and pitched two innings in a 3-1 win over Washington.