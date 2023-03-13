Nelson allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 relief innings in Sunday's spring game against Colorado.

It was a day for the two leading candidates for the No. 5 starter job. Drey Jameson started for the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs over three-plus innings, while Nelson threw multiple relief innings. Statistically, Jameson has produced better Cactus League results, but Nelson is trending upward, including a promising stint in a "B" game that doesn't count toward his spring statistics. Others in the hunt for the same role are Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt.