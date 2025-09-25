Nelson allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Nelson got off to a rough start when Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a triple and Mookie Betts brought him home on a sacrifice fly. However, the right-hander did pretty well thereafter, giving up just two more runs (on a homer by Andy Pages in the fourth inning). Nelson thus notched his sixth quality start over his past seven outings and also set a new season-high mark with nine strikeouts. Nelson has been a bit of a revelation this year -- if this was his final regular-season appearance, he'll finish with a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 132:41 K:BB over 154 innings spanning 33 outings (23 starts).