Nelson and the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Sommers of DBacks on SI.com reports.

Nelson was arbitration eligible for the first time and is set for a $2.2 million raise from last season. He posted career-best results in 2025 and is poised to be a key member of Arizona's rotation for the upcoming campaign.

