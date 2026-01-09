Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Reaches deal with Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson and the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Sommers of DBacks on SI.com reports.
Nelson was arbitration eligible for the first time and is set for a $2.2 million raise from last season. He posted career-best results in 2025 and is poised to be a key member of Arizona's rotation for the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Racks up season-high nine punchouts•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: No-decision in quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Steady in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Turns in quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Six strong innings in seventh win•